BRIEF-Raiffesen says dividend-free years are nearing an end

March 15 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end

* Strobl says we want to grow again - not everywhere but selectively in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and southeastern Europe, especially Romania

* Strobl says we must reduce costs, especially in Poland

* Strobl says cannot give figure on job cuts in Poland

* Strobl says will tell staff in Poland as soon as a figure on job cuts is available Further company coverage: