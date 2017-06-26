UPDATE 1-Alibaba-backed Best files for $750 mln U.S. IPO
June 26 Best Inc, a Chinese logistics company backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on Monday filed for an initial public offering of American depositary shares to raise up to $750 million.
June 26 RAINBOW TOURS SA:
* MAY REVENUE 95.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 4.9 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26 Best Inc, a Chinese logistics company backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on Monday filed for an initial public offering of American depositary shares to raise up to $750 million.
* Says lock-up period for 804.9 million shares to end, trading to start on June 28