BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Raisecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue 56.80 million shares at 13.72 yuan ($1.99) per share to raise 779.30 million yuan for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZGzJs
($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment