June 27 RAIT Financial Trust-

* RAIT Financial Trust appoints two independent trustees to its board

* RAIT Financial Trust - board increased size of board by 2 to 11 trustees, appointed 2 new independent trustees to fill vacancies created by increase

* New trustees are nancy jo kuenstner and justin p. Klein

* RAIT Financial Trust - with these appointments to board, board will be composed of eleven trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: