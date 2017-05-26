FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - RAIT Financial Trust:

* RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P.

* RAIT Financial Trust - entered into a cooperation agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P., affiliates

* RAIT Financial Trust says ‍highland Capital agreed to vote their shares in support of election of slate of trustees recommended by RAIT's board​

* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, co to appoint to board of trustees a new trustee

* RAIT Financial Trust - ‍in addition, RAIT agreed that within 120 days from date of cooperation agreement, it will appoint an additional new trustee to its board​

* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at its 2017 annual meeting, new trustee to be 1 of 2 candidates recommended by highland capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.