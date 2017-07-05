CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 10-month high as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2967, or 77.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 2-year yield posts its highest since October 2014 TORONTO, July 5 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back from a nearly 10-month high the day before, as oil prices fell and attention moved to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. Oil prices ended their longest bull run in more than five years, as climbing Or