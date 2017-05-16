BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei

May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei

* Rakuten will also use the money to repay part of its interest-bearing debt, which stood at around 710 billion yen at the end of December - Nikkei

* Rakuten Inc's 100 billion Yen in bonds to be sold only to institutional investors, to come with 4 terms to maturity; 3, 5, 7 and 10 years - Nikkei

* Rakuten Inc will use proceeds of bonds towards redeeming 30 billion Yen of straight bonds issued in 2014 that will mature in late June - Nikkei