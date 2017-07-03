BRIEF-Samir Cherfan appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA
* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.
July 3Rakuten Inc
* Says it bought back 8.9 million shares for 12.16 billion yen in total from June 1 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 48.1 million shares for 57.1 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7VfSiQ
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL, 0.23 ZLOTY PER SHARE