May 16 (Reuters) - RALLYE SA

* RALLYE: SUCCESS OF THE €350M BOND ISSUE, WITH A MATURITY ABOVE FIVE YEARS AND A YIELD AT 4.375%

* TRANSACTION HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE

* ORDER BOOK IN EXCESS OF EUR 2.6 BILLION ON FINAL TERMS

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO REFINANCE OCTOBER 2018 BOND, WITH A YIELD OF 4.375%