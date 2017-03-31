FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended, restated employment agreement with Ralph Lauren, effective as of April 2
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended, restated employment agreement with Ralph Lauren, effective as of April 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp:

* Ralph Lauren Corp - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with Ralph Lauren, effective as of April 2, 2017

* Ralph Lauren Corp- new employment agreement has a term that ends on April 2, 2022,replaces Lauren's current employment agreement, dated June 26, 2012

* Ralph Lauren - under new employment agreement, Lauren will continue to serve as chief creative officer of co, executive chairman of board - sec filing

* Ralph Lauren Corp says Ralph Lauren annual base salary will continue to be $1.75 million

* Ralph Lauren Corp says Ralph Lauren will continue to have a target bonus opportunity in amount of $6 million for each fiscal year Source text (bit.ly/2oiT0Ta) Further company coverage:

