UPDATE 1-India rate panel dissenter wanted 50 bp cut, rest watching inflation - minutes
* RBI voted 5-1 to hold rates at June 6-7 meeting (Updates to add quotes, background)
June 16 Ralph Lauren Corp:
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RBI voted 5-1 to hold rates at June 6-7 meeting (Updates to add quotes, background)
LONDON, June 21 A deal to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government is not likely this week though talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support her government are continuing, a DUP source told Reuters.