March 29 (Reuters) - Ramaco Resources Inc:

* Ramaco Resources Inc announces acquisition of Southwestern Virginia Coal properties

* Ramaco resources inc says acquiring, through Ramaco resources land holdings about 14,762 acres of coal properties from Jewell Ridge Coal

* Ramaco Resources Inc says as part of transaction, Ramaco acquired several coal leaseholds adjacent to its Knox Creek Operations