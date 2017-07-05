BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust announces agreement to sell its interest in Villarboit investments for $70 mln
* Dream hard asset alternatives trust announces agreement to sell its interest in villarboit investments for $70 million
July 5 Ramaco Resources Inc
* Ramaco Resources - effective june 28, holders of more than 50% in voting power of shares of co adopted increasing size of board by 1 member, to total of 9 members Source text (bit.ly/2tiq4fL) Further company coverage:
* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of additional strengths of generic Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII