4 months ago
BRIEF-Rambus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rambus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc-

* Rambus reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $90 million to $96 million

* Q1 revenue $97.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rambus inc says also expects q2 operating costs and expenses to be between $86 million and $90 million, and eps of between a loss of $0.01 and profit of $0.04

* Rambus inc says also expects q2 non-gaap operating costs and expenses to be between $67 million and $71 million, and non-gaap eps to be between $0.10 and $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $94.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

