BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Q4 FFO per share $0.33

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ramco-gershenson Properties Trust :

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2016 and provides guidance for 2017

* Q4 operating FFO per share $0.33

* Q4 FFO per share $0.33

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust sees 2017 same property noi growth including redevelopment of 2.5pct to 3.5pct

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust sees 2017 same property noi growth excluding redevelopment of 0.5pct to 1.5pct