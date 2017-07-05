Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
July 5 Ramco Systems Ltd:
* Says Airline MRO Parts (AMP) selects ramco systems for its enterprise resource planning system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
