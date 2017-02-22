FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care says HY net profit rises 14 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 22, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care says HY net profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd

* hy net profit $ 255.945 million versus $224.8 million a year ago

* Hy revenue and other income from continuing operations $ 4.32 billion versus $4.18 billion

* Interim dividend 53.0 c cents per share

* Ramsay upgrades guidance of core npat and core eps growth to 12% to 14% for full fy 2017 (previously 10% to 12%).

* "our global procurement strategy is beginning to deliver substantial savings in supply costs, benefit of which is expected to grow over forthcoming years"

* "fundamentals of industry remain strong for long term." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.