5 months ago
BRIEF-Rand Logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rand Logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc -

* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season

* Projecting to sail approximately 3,600 days with 14 vessels in 2017 season

* Do not expect to utilize any third-party vessels to haul customer tonnage in 2017 sailing season

* Presently evaluating several return-generating alternatives for sixth U.S. flagged self-unloader

* Expecting tonnage hauled to increase 7% in 2017 sailing season compared to 2016 sailing season

* Projecting vessel margin per day for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 to be approximately $13,400 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

