* Rand logistics reports fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.08 including items

* Rand logistics inc - because of delays in completing certain winter maintenance projects, expect to sail about 50 less days, or 3,550 days, in fy 2018

* Rand logistics inc - qtrly freight and related revenue generated from company-operated vessels decreased $0.8 million to $4.0 million versus same period in 2016

* Rand logistics - freight,related revenue generated from co-operated vessels decreased $0.8 million to $4.0 million during 3-month period ended march 31, 2017