UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 23 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd:
* R&Q to sell Lloyd's Managing Agency
* Has reached agreement to sell its Lloyd's managing agency, R&Q Managing Agency Ltd to Coverys
* Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings - Sale Remains subject to regulatory change of control approval by Lloyd's and PRA, anticipated in late 2017
* Randall & Quilter Investment - Deal involves cash payment by coverys of $22.6m, which after costs payments, will result in estimated net proceeds of £13.9m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.