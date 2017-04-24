BRIEF-Range Q1 earnings per share $0.69

April 24 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* Range announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 revenue $777 million

* Range Resources Corp - qtrly production of 1.93 bcfe per day, an increase of 40 pct compared to prior-year quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $565.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Range Resources Corp - non-gaap revenues for q1 2017 totaled $607 million, 71 pct increase compared to q1 2016

* Range resources corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Range Resources Corp - total unit costs continued to decline, with q1 2017 costs of $2.57 per mcfe, compared to $2.71 in previous year quarter

* Range Resources Corp - production for q2 of 2017 is expected to be approximately 1.93 bcfe per day with 30 pct to 32 pct liquids

* Range Resources Corp - range is on target with its $1.15 billion capital budget for 2017

* Range resources corp - production growth for full year of 2017 is unchanged at 33 percent to 35 percent

* Range Resources Corp - in order to streamline operations and reduce costs, southern marcellus division and northern marcellus division have been combined

* Range Resources Corp - during quarter, $25 million was incurred on acreage purchases, $1.5 million on gas gathering systems and $8 million on exploration expense

* Range Resources Corp - southern marcellus division and northern marcellus division will be referred to as appalachia division going forward

* Range Resources - has over 75 pct of its expected remaining 2017 natural gas production hedged at a weighted average floor price of $3.22 per mcf

* Range Resources Corp - has over one bcf per day of q1 2018 production hedged at $3.43

* Range Resources Corp - Houston processing plant is also undergoing an upgrade