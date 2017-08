BRIEF-Range Resources clarifies on article by government of Georgia

April 5 (Reuters) - Range Resources Ltd

* Notes an article published on 3 April 2017 by government of Georgia announcing an open international tender on block via in Georgia

* Believes that any purported relicensing of block via by agency pursuant to tender announcement would be a flagrant breach of terms of PSC

* Has contacted agency to seek a resolution and has requested an urgent meeting

* As at 31 December 2016, range has a carried value of US$1.25 million attributed to its interest in project on its balance sheet