May 19 (Reuters) - RAPALA VMC CORP:

* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND

* TARGETED SIZE OF ISSUE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 25 MILLION

* POTENTIAL ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN NEAR FUTURE SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS

* HYBRID BOND ISSUE WOULD STRENGTHEN COMPANY'S CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND FINANCIAL POSITION.