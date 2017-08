May 24 (Reuters) - RAPALA VMC CORP

* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ISSUES EUR 25 MILLION HYBRID BOND

* BOND BEARS A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.375 PER CENT PER ANNUM UNTIL MAY 31, 2019

* HYBRID BOND HAS NO MATURITY DATE BUT ISSUER IS ENTITLED TO REDEEM HYBRID BOND AFTER 2 YEARS

* ISSUE DATE OF HYBRID BOND IS MAY 31, 2017