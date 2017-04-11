FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Rapid7 expects its Q1 revenue to be at or above high end of its prior guidance
April 11, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rapid7 expects its Q1 revenue to be at or above high end of its prior guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc

* Expects its Q1 2017 revenues to be at or above high end of its prior guidance range of $42.6 to $44.0 million - SEC filing

* Reiterated guidance for 2017 revenues of $192 million to $198 million

* FY2017 revenue view $195.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 billings of $224 million to $234 million

* Expects its Q1 2017 non-GAAP loss per share to be better than its prior guidance of loss of $0.26 to loss of $0.24, as given on Feb. 9

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $43.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

