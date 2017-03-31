BRIEF-Rapier Gold elects new board consisting entirely of Delbrook Capital nominees

March 31 (Reuters) - Rapier Gold Inc

* Rapier Gold announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new board

* Rapier Gold Inc - David Lotan was appointed as interim chief executive officer of company, replacing Roger Walsh

* Rapier Gold- new board consists entirely of directors nominated by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc,which holds about 17% of co's outstanding common share

* Rapier Gold-board intends to conduct review of co,determine what changes,if any,would be desirable in light of "such review and existing circumstances"