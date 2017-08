March 2 (Reuters) - Raptis Group Ltd:

* Refer to an article on page of 20 of gold coast bulletin

* Anticipate sell out of 57 units in development on completion

* Article quotes "raptis said some 14 units are under contract" whereas 40 units are in fact under contract.

* "james raptis has been misquoted."