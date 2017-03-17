FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Rastar Group says rights issue plan of raising up to 1.12 bln yuan
March 17, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rastar Group says rights issue plan of raising up to 1.12 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17(Reuters) - Rastar Group :

* Says it proposes to issue up to 373.3 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share

* Shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 3 new shares for every 10 shares they hold

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.12 billion yuan through the rights issue

* Says it will use proceeds from rights issue to repay existing debt, support project development and complement operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bv5S9K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

