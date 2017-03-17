BRIEF-Rastar Group says rights issue plan of raising up to 1.12 bln yuan

March 17(Reuters) - Rastar Group :
* Says it proposes to issue up to 373.3 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share
* Shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 3 new shares for every 10 shares they hold
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.12 billion yuan through the rights issue
* Says it will use proceeds from rights issue to repay existing debt, support project development and complement operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bv5S9K
