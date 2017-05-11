BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers says Q1 funds under management 35.8 bln stg

May 11 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Says total funds under management were 35.8 billion pounds at end of the first quarter.

* Says total net growth of funds under management in investment management was 318 million pounds.

* Says this comprises net organic growth of 248 million pounds and acquired inflows of 70 million pounds.

* Says funds under management in unit trusts increased 10.0 percent to 4.4 billion pounds.

* Says fee income of 46.0 million pounds, up 22 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)