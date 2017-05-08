FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos Q1 adjusted core profit rose in Q1
May 8, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ratos Q1 adjusted core profit rose in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab:

* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)

* Increase in Q1 EBITA from SEK 14 mln to SEK 102 mln in company portfolio

* Increase of Q1 adjusted EBITA from SEK 95 mln to SEK 110 mln in company portfolio, +16 pct

* Says despite a certain degree of uncertainty in the market, we see signs of market improvements for Ratos's companies

* Says the transaction market remains strong with good opportunities for ratos to capitalise on our unique profile, flexible ownership horizon and distinct investment strategy

* Says our current cash and bank balances allow us to maintain a high level of preparedness and opportunities to act.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

