March 17 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider

* In conjunction with the transaction, Ratos is contributing approximately SEK 54m for its holding

* The company has approximately 60 employees. Annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5m

* The acquisition is expected to be completed at the end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)