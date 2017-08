March 13 (Reuters) - Ratti SpA:

* Proposes dividend of 0.10 euros per share

* FY net profit 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 3.3 million euros a year ago

* FY turnover 91.3 million euros versus 92.0 million euros a year ago

* First months of 2017 show a positive trend in order intake, which increased compared to the previous year