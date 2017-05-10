FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group Q3 loss per share $0.18
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group Q3 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Rave restaurant group, inc. Reports third fiscal quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 7.7 percent to $14.1 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Rave restaurant group inc qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 15.8% from same period of prior year

* Rave restaurant group inc qtrly pie five system-wide retail sales increased 0.6%, while average weekly sales declined 12.3%, year over year

* Rave restaurant qtrly pizza inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.1% from same period of prior year, while total domestic retail sales increased by 2.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.