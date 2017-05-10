BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group Q3 loss per share $0.18

May 10 (Reuters) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Rave restaurant group, inc. Reports third fiscal quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 7.7 percent to $14.1 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Rave restaurant group inc qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 15.8% from same period of prior year

* Rave restaurant group inc qtrly pie five system-wide retail sales increased 0.6%, while average weekly sales declined 12.3%, year over year

* Rave restaurant qtrly pizza inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.1% from same period of prior year, while total domestic retail sales increased by 2.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: