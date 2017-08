Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ray Sigorta:

* Fy 2016 unconsolidated net profit of 32.9 million lira ($9.08 million) versus loss of 14.8 million lira year ago

* Fy 2016 unconsolidated non-life technical income of 258.1 million lira versus 193.1 million lira year ago

* Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend ($1 = 3.6230 liras)