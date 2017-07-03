BRIEF-Hafslund: Oslo Energi launches voluntary offer to buy all outstanding shares in Hafslund
* HAFSLUND - LAUNCH OF VOLUNTARY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN HAFSLUND ASA
July 3Rayence Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 23.53 billion won contract with GE Healthcare, to provide CMOS Detector
Portfolio company Exscientia announced that it entered into a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Glaxosmithkline