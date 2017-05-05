CORRECTED-MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down (May 19)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
May 5 Raymond James Financial Inc
* Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950% senior notes due 2046
* Raymond James Financial Inc - announces pricing of public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% senior notes due 2046
* Raymond James Financial - senior notes due 2046 were priced at public offering price of 102.701% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from Jan 15
* Raymond James Financial Inc - co will pay interest on the notes semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year and at maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) pursued last-minute settlement talks with a group of investors on Monday to avoid a potentially embarrassing trial over allegations the lender misled them about a 2008 capital increase.
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.