CORRECTED-MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down (May 19)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
May 5 Raymond James Financial Inc
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James - pursuant to amendment, maturity date for any borrowings under credit agreement is extended by approximately two years to May 5, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2pPoRJq Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) pursued last-minute settlement talks with a group of investors on Monday to avoid a potentially embarrassing trial over allegations the lender misled them about a 2008 capital increase.
LONDON, May 22 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is suing a group of its insurers over $400 million worth of oil it claims it lost when Morocco's sole refinery went bankrupt two years ago, court documents show.