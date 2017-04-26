FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reports Q2 adj earnings per share $1.28
#Funds News
April 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reports Q2 adj earnings per share $1.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net income of $112.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raymond James Financial Inc - qtrly adjusted net income of $188.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share

* Quarterly net revenue of $1.56 billion, up 19 percent

* Q2 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raymond James Financial - financial assets under management of $85.6 billion, up 24 percent at quarter end compared to march 2016,7 percent compared to dec 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2pAijkB Further company coverage:

