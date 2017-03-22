BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 22 Raymond James Financial Inc:
* Says total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016
* Raymond James financial inc - client assets under administration reached a record $637.3 billion, increasing 30 percent over February 2016
* Raymond James Financial Inc - Feb financial assets under management reached a $84.7 billion, up 31 percent over February 2016
* Raymond James Financial Inc - net loans at Raymond James bank of $15.9 billion grew 14 percent over February 2016 and were flat compared to January 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2o5E8Uu) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing