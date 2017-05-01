FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials reports Q1 earnings $0.15/shr
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $201 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing 2017 guidance for cash flows by $10 million

* 2017 cash flow from operations are anticipated to be $150 to $160 million

* 2017 adjusted free cash flows are anticipated to be $90 to $100 million

* Expect 2017 net income at high-end of our initial guidance of $41 to $48 million

* Expect 2017 EBITDA at high-end of our initial guidance of $190 to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

