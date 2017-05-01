BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials reports Q1 earnings $0.15/shr

May 1 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales $201 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing 2017 guidance for cash flows by $10 million
* 2017 cash flow from operations are anticipated to be $150 to $160 million
* 2017 adjusted free cash flows are anticipated to be $90 to $100 million
* Expect 2017 net income at high-end of our initial guidance of $41 to $48 million
* Expect 2017 EBITDA at high-end of our initial guidance of $190 to $200 million