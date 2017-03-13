FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action litigation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Rayonier Inc

* Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action litigation

* Rayonier Inc says terms agreed upon by parties contemplate a settlement payment to class of $73 million

* Rayonier - settlement will resolve claims currently asserted against all defendants in action, including company and three former executive officers

* Rayonier Inc - expects to incur about $740,000 of costs in h1 2017 for reimbursement of certain pre-litigation legal expenses in connection with settlement

* Rayonier Inc says settlement payment will be funded by company's directors and officers liability insurance carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.