4 months ago
April 27, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Raytheon Q1 shr from cont ops $1.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Raytheon co - q1 net sales $6.0 billion versus. $5.8 billion; q1 eps from continuing operations $1.73; q1 eps $1.74

* Raytheon co - backlog at q1 end was $36.1 billion, an increase of about $1.9 billion or 5.5 percent compared to q1 2016

* Raytheon co - sees 2017 net sales $24.9 billion to $25.4 billion; sees 2017 eps from continuing operations $7.25 to $7.40

* Raytheon co - q1 total bookings $5.69 billion versus. $6.20 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.40, revenue view $25.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

