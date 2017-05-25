FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Razor Energy forecasts 2017 FFO of $9.5 mln
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Razor Energy forecasts 2017 FFO of $9.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Razor Energy Corp

* Razor Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil asset acquisition and updated 2017 corporate budget and guidance

* Razor Energy Corp - for fiscal 2017, capital expenditure budget of $13.0 million, which was approved by board prior to acquisition, remains unchanged

* Razor Energy Corp sees 2017 oil equivalent average daily production 3,850 boe/d

* Razor Energy Corp sees 2017 FFO $9.5 million

* Sees 2017 natural gas average daily production 3,319 mcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

