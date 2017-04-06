FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-RBC says supply issues biggest factor behind house price rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada

* RBC ceo says media reports about sales practices not consistent with bank's culture

* RBC ceo says less than 0.05 percent of clients escalated concerns about how accouunts were opened last year

* RBC ceo says bank has contingency plans in place as it awaits outcome of brexit negotiations

* RBC ceo says supply/demand imbalance is most acute factor behind run-up in canada house prices

* RBC ceo says bank would look at small tuck-in acquisitions in u.s. But current economics make that challenging Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

