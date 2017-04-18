BRIEF-RBI says banks to make disclosures for divergence in asset classification and provisioning

April 18 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI -disclosure in the "notes to accounts" to the financial statements- divergence in the asset classification and provisioning

* RBI -banks shall make disclosures wherever additional gross NPAs identified by RBI exceed 15 percent of published incremental gross NPAs for reference period

* RBI -banks to make disclosures where additional provisioning requirements assessed by RBI exceed 15 percent of published net profits after tax for reference period Source text - (bit.ly/2oIjBa1)