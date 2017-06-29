June 29 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

* RBI - aggregate foreign share holding including but not limited to FPIs, NRIs in AU Small Finance Bank has gone below threshold caution limit

* RBI - restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of AU Small Finance Bank are withdrawn with immediate effect

* RBI - aggregate limit of total foreign investment that can be received by AU Small Finance Bank shall remain at 49 percent