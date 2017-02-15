FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 6.7 pct on Feb 3
February 15, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 6.7 pct on Feb 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India:

* says India's Y-o-y Money Supply Growth at 6.7 percent on Feb 3

* says reserve money fell 22.6 percent year on year in week to Feb 10 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation fell 32.3 percent y-o-y in week to Feb 10 versus growth of 13.2 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation up 481.4 billion rupees to 10.97 trln rupees in week to Feb 10 Source text:http:(//bit.ly/2l7Jtub) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

