4 months ago
BRIEF-RBS net interest margin rises to 2.24 pct
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-RBS net interest margin rises to 2.24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Net interest margin (nim) of 2.24% for q1 2017 was 9 basis points higher than q1 2016

* Litigation and conduct costs of £54 million comprised a number of small charges.

* Capital resolution adjusted operating loss of £76 million compared with a loss of £377 million in q1 2016

* It is our intention to implement a capital reorganisation in 2017 in order to increase distributable reserves of parent company, rbsg plc,

* Intend to seek shareholder approval to reduce share premium account by around £25 billion

* We anticipate that adjusted operating profit will be lower in q2 2017 compared with q1 2017

* RBS reiterates that in connection with its RMBS litigation matters and RMBS investigations taken as a whole, further substantial provisions and costs may be recognised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

