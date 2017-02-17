BRIEF-Desane Group declares ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Royal Bank Of Scotland:
* Update on RBS's remaining state aid obligation regarding the business previously described as Williams & Glyn
* RBS- HMT said commissioner for EU competition policy to propose to college of commissioners to open proceedings for evidence on alternative plan to meet remaining state aid obligations
* RBS - co agreed HMT will now seek formal amendment to co's state aid commitments to pave way for commissioner to propose to open proceedings
* RBS - if adopted, alternative plan to replace existing requirement to achieve separation, divestment by Dec 31 of business earlier known as Williams & Glyn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.
* Says Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to share private placement