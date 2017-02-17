Feb 17 Royal Bank Of Scotland:

* Update on RBS's remaining state aid obligation regarding the business previously described as Williams & Glyn

* RBS- HMT said commissioner for EU competition policy to propose to college of commissioners to open proceedings for evidence on alternative plan to meet remaining state aid obligations

* RBS - co agreed HMT will now seek formal amendment to co's state aid commitments to pave way for commissioner to propose to open proceedings

* RBS - if adopted, alternative plan to replace existing requirement to achieve separation, divestment by Dec 31 of business earlier known as Williams & Glyn