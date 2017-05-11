FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes
May 11, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland:

* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023

* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed rate to floating rate notes due 2023

* Proceeds to rbsg (before expenses and underwriting discounts) of $3,000,000,000 will be used to fund rbsg's general banking business.

* Offering is scheduled to close on 15 may 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

